Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra group, expressed his opinions on the 90-hour work week debate. Speaking at the National Youth Festival in Delhi, Mahindra said if focus is one the quality of work, one can change the world in 10 hours. He also said that this debate is not about extreme work hours but about the quantity of work. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's call for 90-hour work week sparked outrage on social media.