Amrit Bharat Express Gaya-Delhi: PM Modi flags off train - Check timetable, ticket price, full list of stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the new Amrit Bharat train from Gaya in Bihar to New Delhi. The East Central Railway has released other information including the timing and stoppage of this train. Along with this, PM Modi also flagged off the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma. The train is expected to promote tourism and give a boost to spiritual and cultural connectivity among the major Buddhist sites of the region. The train will be opened for public use starting August 28.

Amrit Bharat Express Gaya to Delhi Train Number

According to the East Central Railway, train number 13697 Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gaya at 16:30 hours and reach Delhi at 12:00 hours. Similarly, train number 13698 Delhi-Gaya Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 14:00 hours and reach Gaya at 8:55 hours. This train will reach its destination, stopping at a total of 9 stations between Delhi and Gaya.

Amrit Bharat Express Gaya to Delhi Train Schedule

Train number 13697 will run from Gaya on Sundays and Thursdays, starting from 28 August 2025, while train number 13698 will run from New Delhi on Mondays and Fridays, starting from 29 August 2025, til further notice. This train will feature 11 general coaches, along with eight sleeper coaches.

Amrit Bharat Express Gaya to Delhi Ticket Price

Notably, booking for a reservation in a sleeper coach has started. For a reservation in a sleeper coach from Gaya to Delhi, passengers will have to pay Rs 560.

Amrit Bharat Express Gaya to Delhi Train Stoppages

Gaya-Delhi-Gaya Amrit Bharat Express will have stoppages at Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri Onson, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Subedar Ganj, Govindpuri, Tundla and Ghaziabad respectively. Amrit Bharat Express will take a total of 19 hours and 30 minutes to cover the distance between Gaya and Delhi Junction. The train will cover a total distance of 983 km between the two cities.

Gaya - Vaishali MEMU Fast Passenger Train

Railways has also started a new fast MEMU train between Vaishali and Koderma. Train number 03624 Gaya - Vaishali MEMU Fast Passenger (one way) and train number 03626 Gaya - Koderma Fast MEMU Passenger were operated as inaugural special trains.