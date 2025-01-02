Ambulance in 10 minutes: Blinkit launches ambulance services, offers essential emergency medicines

Follow us on Image Source : X Blinkit launches ambulance services.

New Delhi: After offering daily services, beauty and cosmetics, pet care products, baby care products, food items, among others, Blinkit on Thursday launched ambulance services in the country. With this new service, the ambulances will reach the patient's doorstep in about 10 minutes.

To start with, as many as first five ambulances hit the road in Gurugram starting Thursday, Founder and CEO quick commerce firm Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, announced through a post on X.

"Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," Dhindsa posted.

The CEO said they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities.

"As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app," said Dhindsa in the X post.

According to Dhindsa, Blinkit ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

Each ambulance would have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure they are able to deliver quality service.

"Profit is not a goal here," the startup founder said. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term."

Blinkit aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years. As Blinkit launched this ambulance service, Dhindsa appealed to people to make way for an ambulance always.