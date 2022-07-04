Akasa Air unveils first look of its crew uniform - Check out their comfortable, eco-friendly outfit

Follow us on Image Source : @AKASAAIR Akasa Air crew uniforms have been designed to keep organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first, the airline said.

Akasa Air on Monday unveiled the first look of its crew uniform as the startup carrier prepares for take-off in the coming weeks.

The airline, backed by ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is likely to start services by the end of this month.

It had taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21 and plans to conduct proving flights this week, following which it will get the Air Operator Permit for launching commercial operations.

Image Source : @AKASAAIR Akasa Crew Look.

In a statement on Monday, Akasa Air said the uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules.

The company said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

Image Source : @AKASAAIR Akasa Air's uniform for its crew members.

"We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer of Akasa Air, said.

According to the company, given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, Vanilla Moon designed sneakers that are light, and contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support.

The sneakers' sole is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic, it said.

"We are delighted to share this shoe design -- which is sustainably produced, functional, comfortable, gender-neutral and contemporary," Deepika Mehra, Founder of Vanilla Moon, said.

Image Source : @AKASAAIR Akasa Air crew jacket design draws inspiration from the Indian bandhgala and takes it farther into the future, says the airline.

Designed by Delhi-based fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandhgala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment.

"These uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of style and sustainability and reflect Akasa Air's core values. From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey for me to work on these designs and present one of the most unique, sustainable and functional uniforms of our times," Singh said.

Last November, Akasa Air announced ordering 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family -- 737-8 and 737-8-200.

ALSO READ | Akasa Air's first pic out: 'Can’t keep calm... coming soon to your sky', tweets R Jhunjhunwala backed airline

ALSO READ | Akasa Air welcomes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Latest Business News