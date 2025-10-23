Big change for flyers! Air India, AI Express to shift some domestic flights from Delhi T3 starting Oct 26

Air India has announced that some of its domestic flights operated from Terminal 3 will move to Terminal 2 at Delhi Airport starting October 26. The decision has been taken in view of the expansion activities at the T3. In a statement, the airline said, “Starting 26th October 2025, Air India and Air India Express will adjust their domestic operations at Delhi Airport to support T3 expansion activities.”
Key things to know
All Air India domestic flights bearing flight numbers starting with the 1XXX series (e.g., AI1737, AI1787) will operate from Terminal 2 (T2).
A total of 60 of Air India’s 180 daily domestic flights will shift to the upgraded Terminal 2, while all Air India Express domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 (T1). The move will facilitate the expansion of T3, easing congestion.
It is to be noted that all international flights will remain operational from Terminal 3 (T3) of the Delhi International Airport.
The passengers are advised to have their contact details updated and check flight/terminal information through airline channels.
Measures to ease terminal transitions
- Inter-terminal transfers: The airline has made special arrangements for a dedicated shuttle service every 10 minutes. The shuttle services will connect Terminals 1, 2, and 3, ensuring smooth transfers for passengers seeking to catch the connecting flights.
- Baggage handling: If a passenger is moving between terminals, their checked baggage will get transferred airside. Thus, there is no need to collect and recheck it.
- Additional ground staff: Passengers are likely to see additional ground staff in distinct uniforms at each terminal to guide them. The airport authorities are likely to offer buggy services as well as special assistance options for those passengers who need mobility support.
- Passenger Notifications: Air India and Air India Express will proactively notify all guests with bookings for flights relocating to Terminal 2 or Terminal 1 (for Air India Express) via their registered contact details. Passengers are advised to verify their terminal details through their booking confirmation, SMS or email alerts, or by visiting the Air India website.