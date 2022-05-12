Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) AGEL to issue of 2 cr shares worth Rs 3,850 cr to Green Energy Investment Holding

Highlights Adani Green Energy (AGEL) will issue 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each

Shares will be issued at the rate of Rs 1,923.25 per share for Rs 38,49,99,99,303.50

The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE

Adani Green Energy's management committee on Thursday approved the allotment of two crore equity shares for Rs 3,850 crore to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd. "Management committee of the Company, at its meeting held today approved allotment of the equity shares of Company by way of the private placement on a preferential issue basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd," a BSE filing said.

Also Read | Adani Power net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 4,645 crore in March quarter

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) will issue 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at the rate of Rs 1,923.25 per share for Rs 38,49,99,99,303.50 to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd, it added. The equity shares will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Also Read | Adani Airports raises $250 million for airports development

Latest Business News