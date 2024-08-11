Adani Group reacts to Hindenburg's allegation against Sebi chief, calls it 'a red herring'

Follow us on Image Source : ADANI.COM Representational image

Adani Group on Sunday reacted to the allegations made by short seller Hindenburg against capital markets regulator Sebi chairman Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, calling it 'a red herring'.

"The latest allegations by Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at pre-determined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law. We completely reject these allegations against the Adani Group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in January 2024," said Adani Group in press release.

It is reiterated that our overseas holding structure is fully transparent, with all relevant details disclosed regularly in numerous public documents. Furthermore, Anil Ahuja was a nominee director of 3i investment fund in Adani Power (2007- 2008) and, later, a director of Adani Enterprises until 2017, the press note added.

"The Adani Group has absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned in this calculated deliberate effort to malign our standing. We remain steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements," it asserted.

For a discredited short-seller under the scanner for several violations of Indian securities laws, Hindenburg's allegations are no more than red herrings thrown by a desperate entity with total contempt for Indian laws, it read.

