Abhijit Sen, former member of Planning Commission of India passes away

Highlights Abhijit Sen, former member of Planning Commission of India passed away.

As per his brother, Pronab Sen, the 72-year-old died due to heart attack.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was PM.

Abhijit Sen, an economist and former member of the Planning Commission of India passed away on Monday night, reported news agency PTI. As per his brother, Pronab Sen, the 72-year-old died due to heart attack. "He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

