Aadhaar update: UIDAI rolls out app to change mobile number without visiting centers; check steps

New Delhi:

No more standing in long queues to update your mobile number in Aadhaar! The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new digital service that allows citizens to update their mobile number directly through the Aadhaar app using OTP verification and face authentication.

This convenient service is set to be a game-changer, especially for people living in remote areas and senior citizens, making the process faster, safer, and more accessible.

An application in this regard has been launched by the UIDAI for both android and iOS users.

How the new Aadhaar app service works

Step 1: Install the App and Login

Install the New Aadhaar App on your Android or iPhone.

Log in using your Aadhaar card details.

Once logged in, you can access all the app features.

Step 2: Open the App and Access Menu Options

Open the app and swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

At the bottom, under the service section, you will see Update My Aadhaar.

Step 3: Click on Update My Aadhaar. You will see four options:

Click on Update Mobile Number

The app will show you: Processing time, Fees and Requirements and steps

Click Continue to proceed.

Step 4: Enter New Mobile Number

Your current registered mobile number will appear at the top. Enter your new mobile number at the bottom. An OTP will be sent to verify the new number. Enter the OTP to complete verification.

UIDAI launches new app

A month ago, UIDAI launched a new mobile app for Aadhaar. In this app, a user can store the Aadhaar details of up to five people on the same phone. It also provides the option to share only the necessary information from the Aadhaar. Just like you scan to make payments in UPI, you can similarly scan to share Aadhaar details. To make the app more secure, features like face authentication have been added.