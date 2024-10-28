7th Pay Commission: DA hike for govt employees of this state ahead of Diwali, check salary hike

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check 7th Pay Commission latest news today

7th Pay Commission News: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced to increase dearness allowance (DA) by 4% from July 1, 2023, on the occasion of Diwali and foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Effective from January 1, 2024, this latest DA hike will boost the DA from the current 46% to 50%. Moreover, from January 1, 2024 onwards, the dearness allowance for MP employees will be increased further and will be given at the rate of 50 percent.

CM Mohan Yadav congratulated the employees of the state and said there are two occasions Diwali and foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. "It is our responsibility to take care of the employees. 46% dearness allowance has been approved and has been made effective since July 1, 2023. Arrears have been given in instalments. Now from January 1, 2024, dearness allowance will be given at the rate of 50%," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

From January 1, 2024, all government employees of Madhya Pradesh will receive DA at the new rate of 50%. The state also confirmed that the arrears accumulated from this hike will be disbursed within the current financial year, distributed equally across four instalments.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, several other states have increased DA for their employees.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh have announced a DA hike. While UP government has hiked the DA for its employees to 3% affective from July 1, Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a 3% increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for regular employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.

Earlier this month, the Central government announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, along with a similar increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.