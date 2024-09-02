6 IPOs, 10 listings all set to open for subscription this week, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Gala Precision Engineering IPO will open for subscription on September 2 and the Baazar Style Retail IPO will end its subscription on September 3.

With the healthy equity market conditions and consistently increasing domestic inflow, the flow of IPOs seems to be unstoppable this week. Starting from September 2, investors will get the opportunity to invest in six IPOs including one from the mainboard segment. Interestingly, the Indian IPO market has been experiencing a significant uptrend recently because of the positive market sentiment and a strong macroeconomic environment. The Gala Precision Engineering IPO will open for subscription on September 2 and the Baazar Style Retail IPO will end its subscription on September 3.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO

The Gala Precision Engineering IPO will start for subscription from September 2 to 4. Notably, this IPO will be a book-built issue amounting to Rs 167.93 crore and includes a fresh issue of 0.26 crore shares, totaling Rs 135.34 crore. The price band of this IPO ha sbeen set between Rs 503 and Rs 529 per share.

Baazar Style Retail IPO

The Baazar Style Retail IPO has already opened for subscription on August 30 and will contoinue till September 3. Interestingly, this IPO is a book-built issue valued at Rs 834.68 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares worth Rs 148.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 686.68 crore.

Jeyyam Global Foods IPO

The Jeyyam Global Foods IPO is ready to open for subscription from September 2 till September 4 and this IPO is a book-built issue totaling Rs81.94 crore. This IPO includes a fresh issue of 120.89 lakh shares, amounting to Rs73.74 crore, and an offer for sale of 13.43 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 8.19 crore.

Naturewings Holidays IPO

The Naturewings Holidays IPO is all set to open for subscription from September 3 to 5. This IPO is a fixed price issue amounting to Rs 7.03 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 9.5 lakh shares. For this IPO, the price per share has been set at Rs 74. Notably, Pure Broking is the market maker for the Naturewings Holidays IPO.

Namo eWaste Management IPO

The Namo eWaste Management IPO is all set to open for subscription from September 4 to September 6 and is a book-built issue which is valued at Rs 51.20 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 60.24 lakh shares.

Mach Conferences and Events IPO

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO is ready top open for subscription on September 4 and will continue till September 6, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue which is valued at Rs 125.28 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares totaling Rs 50.15 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75.13 crore.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO

The Mudra Fincorp IPO will open for subscription from September 5 to September 9. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at Rs 33.26 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares.