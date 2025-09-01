55 km elevated corridor over Ring Road: Project picks up pace, to ease traffic - Check details Elevated Corridor: The corridor will rise above the current Inner Ring Road and be built signal-free, offering high-speed access to users willing to pay a toll.

New Delhi:

To ease traffic congestion in several parts of the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to build a 55 km-long elevated corridor above the Ring Road. The project has now gained momentum as the Public Works Department (PWD) has invited bids to appoint a consultant to study and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the elevated corridor on the Inner Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg). According to media reports, officials stated that the consultant's work will involve studying high-traffic areas, land acquisition requirements and drainage needs. Additionally, it will also take approval from different departments, like getting permission from the forest department to cut trees if required.

6 to 7 Months To Prepare DPR

"The appointed consultant will also prepare the DRP for the construction of this stretch," an official said. Officials said that the study will cost Rs 17.6 crore and it may take 6 to 7 months to prepare the DPR.

Ramps, Loops To Connect Elevated Road To Main Roads

Delhi Public Works Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had said, "In view of the increasing traffic burden on the ring road, we are planning to build an elevated corridor above the existing road. Some land will be acquired, and ramps and loops will be built to connect the elevated road to the main roads."

The Delhi government is presenting it as a major infrastructure upgrade under its broader plan to modernise the city’s road network. It sees the elevated project as a key step toward easing traffic congestion and cutting down on time lost in traffic jams.

Toll-Based Revenue Model

Earlier, there were reports that the project had been designed according to a toll-based revenue model aimed at reducing government expenditure while ensuring sustainable maintenance.

The corridor will be rising above the current Inner Ring Road and it will be built signal-free, offering high-speed access for users who are willing to pay a toll.