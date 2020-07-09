Image Source : FILE ED attaches over Rs 2,200 crore assets of Rana Kapoor, others in Yes Bank PMLA case

Assets worth about Rs 2,203 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Thursday.

They said properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have also been attached as part of a provisional order issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some foreign assets of Kapoor have also been frozen by the central agency, they said.

The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned into non-performing assets (NPA).

Kapoor was arrested by the central probe agency in March and he is at present in judicial custody.

