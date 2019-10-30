Image Source : TWITTER/@MAKEMYTRIP Will extend full cooperation in CCI probe: MakeMyTrip

Online travel agent MakeMyTrip has said it will extend full cooperation to the Competition Commission, which is probing allegations of unfair business practices against the company.

The regulator has ordered a detailed investigation against MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider OYO after finding that prima-facie they have violated competition norms.

For the case, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) assessed the allegations on the basis of two relevant markets.

"We are confident of demonstrating compliance with the principles of competition law while providing our partners and consumers the best-in-class services.

"We shall extend full cooperation to the Competition Commission of India in the matter," it said in a statement dated October 29.

MakeMyTrip has acquired GoIbibo.

On October 29, an OYO spokesperson said it would continue to cooperate with the CCI's investigation process "as we review the complete order".

The CCI passed the order on October 28.

