India declares national mourning on July 13 following demise of Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad

New Delhi:

India has announced a one-day national mourning on July 13, following the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of the State of Qatar. The decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the former Qatari ruler, who passed away on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the country on the day of mourning. The directive will apply to all government buildings and other locations where the Tricolour is regularly displayed.

The government has also decided that no official entertainment programmes will be held during the period of national mourning. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is likely to travel to Qatar soon to represent the Government of India and convey condolences to the Qatari leadership and people following the demise of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

India’s decision reflects the close relations between the two countries and its respect for the late Father Amir’s contributions to Qatar’s development and bilateral ties.

PM Modi expresses anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep pain over the demise of Sheikh Hamad, hailing him as a visionary leader. PM Modi also recalled his meeting with him during his visit to Qatar in 2024.

“We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024,” PM Modi posted on X.



“I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

All about Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was a Qatari royal and politician who served as the Emir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013. He came to power after a peaceful palace transition, replacing his father, Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani. During his rule, he transformed Qatar into a major regional and international player through economic development, diplomacy and investments.

Hamad oversaw the expansion of Qatar’s natural gas industry, making the country one of the world’s leading exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). His government launched major infrastructure projects and strengthened Qatar’s global presence through organisations such as Qatar Foundation and international investments through Qatar Investment Authority.

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