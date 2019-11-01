Image Source : FILE Vodafone-Idea stocks zoom 23 pc as telecom major clears rumours of exit from Indian market

Vodafone Idea shares zoomed over 23 per cent in early trade on Friday after the telecom major put to rest the rumours of company exiting the Indian market. Vodafone Idea shares were up by 22.87 per cent in BSE and 23.07 per cent in NSE. The stock exchange had sought clarification from the company over the rumours of the telecom operator exiting the Indian market because of mounting losses and debt recast issue.

British telecom giant Vodafone on Thursday said it will continue to stay invested in the Indian market and is seeking the government's support to tide over the current challenging times.

"Vodafone is aware of the unfounded and baseless rumours circulating in some of the Indian media that we have decided to exit the market. We would like to categorically state that this is not true and is malicious," Vodafone group said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea says 'not aware about anything' on exiting India report