Vodafone-Idea mobile network down in Bengaluru, users complain

Vodafone-Idea network in Bengaluru is down users are facing issues. It is suspected that there are issues with optical fibre cable network in the city. Users are complaining and venting their frustration and anger on social media like Twitter.

Feeling sad Vodafone network not working in taverekere Bengaluru area @VodafoneIN — Ashish (@Ashish_Pandey2) February 7, 2020

is #Vodafone down in Bengaluru or its just for me, no network. @VodafoneIN — Koushik Ithal (@IthalKoushik) February 7, 2020

From last 2 hours there is no #vodafoneidea network at #bengaluru @VodafoneIN .Is there any update? — Prasad Sistla (@prasad1654) February 7, 2020

Users from Indiranagar, Electronic City, Kumaraswamy layout and Shantala Nagar appear to be the worst affected as the majority of the twitter reactions seem to have come from these areas.

It is being reported in media that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is on a drive to remove optical fibre cables that have been laid above ground.

The issue or network outage is the latest obstacle in the way of Vodafone-Idea which is finding it hard to compete in the Indian market. After Supreme Court's ruling from Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) recently, the company posted its biggest-ever loss. The company has repeatedly said in the past that if the Indian government does not do anything, Vodafone's operations in India may "collapse".

Earlier this week, Vodafone-Idea said in a statement that outlook for Vodafone-Idea "remains critical".

