Vodafone Idea to shift all postpaid users to Vodafone RED plan

Vodafone Idea drops NIRVANA brand, postpaid plans to be offered under RED

All postpaid users who are currently using a plan from Vodafone Idea will be moved to Vodafone Red plans. Users who are currently using a plan from Vodafone Idea will be moved to Vodafone Red plans. The move will help people who are currently not using Vodafone Red plans or are using Nirvana plans, to be moved to the Red offerings.

In other words, all the new post-paid customers will be merged under Vodafone Red plans whereas the existing users will be migrated to Red.

The change will start from Mumbai and will subsequently cover other cities in India. The change will start from Mumbai and will subsequently cover other cities in India. However, the pre-paid products will continue to be offered under separate Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles through respective retail stores.

According to reports, the move will help to bring down marketing and general expenses for the company that is facing challenging times in India. Currently, the Idea customers have the Nirvana 399 and Nirvana 499 post-paid plans that offer benefits identical to their equivalent valued Red plans.

