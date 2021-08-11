Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vodafone Idea files review petition in SC challenging its verdict on AGR dues

Telecom giant, Vodafone Idea, filed its review petition before the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging its July 23 verdict in which, the Top Court had rejected its plea seeking adjustment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to account for 'Arithmetic errors'.

The Supreme Court in its judgement, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, had on July 23, had dismissed the petitions filed by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and many other telecom companies and refused their pleas seeking adjustment of AGR demand.

Now Vodafone Idea had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the July 23 judgement and again seeking modifications of its verdict.

(With ANI inputs)

