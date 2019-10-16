All you need to know about Visa/Master and RuPay card

We all use Debit/Credit card for transactions, but do we know what is Master Card/Visa Card and RuPay all about that we use in our daily life. What mainly are the differences between these? Let’s read out a few of the points to know about the facts in an enhanced way.

Due to digital India, daily transactions have increased and this is the reason we all use Debit/Credit card for online payments. But, do we know why we use Visa/Master or RuPay card for transaction. What is the meaning of Visa/Master or RuPay card? Well, many of us use these cards, but don’t know the benefits and differences.

Let’s know the difference between RuPay, Visa and Master Card with the help of the low down:

We mainly use three types of payment gateway cards; RuPay Card, Visa Card or Master Card.

RuPay is India’s first payment network system which can be used anywhere is India. Whereas Visa and Master Card are multinational cards, which can be used all over the world.

RuPay can be use domestically, so the transaction fee is also not much. It is 23 per cent lower than Visa and Master card. Whereas the charges are high in using Visa/Master Card.

The processing time for Visa and Master card takes longer as they are international cards. But, to use RuPay card the processing time for transaction is very less

RuPay is a product of NPCI, and offers up to 2 lakhs for accidental insurance cover, which is not applicable for Visa and Master Card users

You will get 5% cashback on every calendar month with the help of RuPay card use on paying utility bills, booking tickets, hotels. It is cost affordable. Whereas, Visa and Master card provides only the reward points in the form of cashback to the customers

RuPay charges no bank fees for availing services. For Visa and Master card, banks pay an entry fee along with the quarterly fee to be a part of their payment network

One can get free access to airport lounges in major domestic airports (at least 25) with the help of RuPay card. Visa/Master also provide services but are chargeable

RuPay’s processing is fast due to domestic use, but Visa or Master card the processing is slow (American company)

RuPay card provides only debit card online transactions, and it has some limitations. Whereas, Visa or Master card can be use for both debit and credit card use

Due to international card (Visa or Master) the risk of data leak is more. But, in RuPay the data is processed domestically, so the risk is lower and is more secure

RuPay is used mainly in rural areas of India, but Visa/Master card is used to cover the target audience globally, and in India in the Metros, Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities

Before going for any of the cards, it is always advisable to look at the annual fees and interest rate of the specific card. To avail the promotional offers, try to look into those cards which give you cashback offers and reward points. Although, all cards have different features and benefits, but the point is to look after points like zero fraud liability, Global services and ID theft protection features as well.