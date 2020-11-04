Image Source : FILE Banks to issue new 9 lakh KCC in West Bengal by Dec 15

Bankers assured the West Bengal government on Tuesday that they will issue another nine lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) by December 15, a senior official said. Senior state government officials met the bankers on the performance of KCC cards.

The state government wants 22 lakh new kcc be issued by the banks till Boro/Rabi crop deadline of December 15, the official said.

"It was not a SLBC meeting. The agenda was only KCC cards. State Finance minister was not present in the review meeting. But chief secretary, finance secretary, agricultural department officials were present," sources told PTI.

The banks had already issued 12.90 lakh of the 22 lakh applications received and work for remaining was going on a war footing to meet the target, a Punjab National Bank official said.

PNB is the convenor bank in the state after amalgamation of United Bank of India. Bankers were facing problems in documentation related issues.

A state agricultural department official said state government had offered all help to achieve the target.

The State Level Bankers Committee had earlier decided to increase the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage to 46 lakh farmers.

