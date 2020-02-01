Budget 2020: Things that will now cost you more

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
As the Budget presentation advanced, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman threw light on things that will now be costlier. As finance minister, this was the second budget presentation by Sitharaman and this was also the second budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for a second term.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 14:44 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2020 on Saturday. As finance minister, this was the second budget presentation by Sitharaman and this was also the second budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for a second term. Amid loud desk-thumping approval from the Union Ministers, Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2020 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. 

Here's a list of things that have now turned costlier

  1. Parts of commercial vehicles
  2. Footwear
  3. Furniture
  4. Catalytic converters
  5. Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper
  6. Wall fans
  7. Raw sugar
  8. Agro-animal based products
  9. Tuna bait
  10. Skimmed milk
  11. Certain alcoholic beverages
  12. Cigarettes
  13. Tobacco products
  14. Soya fibre
  15. Soya protein
  16. Import of medical equipment

What is the Union Budget?

According to Article 112 of the Constitution of India, the Union Budget is the annual financial statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Central government for that particular financial year. The receipts and disbursements are shown under three parts in which the Government Accounts are kept, viz.,

(i) The Consolidated Fund of India

(ii) The Contingency Fund of India, and
(iii) The Public Account of India.

The finance minister's Budget presentation speech has many parts. They pertain to various categories: Annual Financial Statement (AFS), Demand for Grants (DG), Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill, Macro-economic framework for the relevant financial year, Medium-Term fiscal policy and a strategy statement, Expenditure Profile, Expenditure Budget, Receipts Budget.

