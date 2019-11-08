Tyre major MRF Quarter 2 net down 18 per cent at Rs 229 crore

Image Source : PTI Tyre major MRF on Friday reported 17.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit

Tyre major MRF on Friday reported 17.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 228.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 278.29 crore for the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,007.63 crore as against Rs 3,946.77 crore in the same period a year ago, a growth of 1.57 per cent.

Total expenses during the second quarter were higher at Rs 3,760.80 core as compared to Rs 3,649.87 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2020. The board has also approved raising of up to Rs 102 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

ALSO READ| OTTO, TVS Motor, MRF Tyres among TRA's most trusted brands in 2019

ALSO READ| U-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw strikes a deal with MRF, joins the league of Tendulkar, Kohli