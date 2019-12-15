Two separate committees set up for Jammu & Kashmir investors' summit

Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu will head one of the two committees constituted for the successful hosting of the Jammu and Kashmir Investors' Summit scheduled to be held in 2020, officials said on Sunday. While the Lieutenant Governor will be the chairman of the six-member advisory committee, the 13-member apex committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary, they said.

The administration has identified 14 sectors including tourism, health and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and real estate, energy and power, film sector, IT and ITeS, education and skill development for investment in the Union Territory during the summit.

The advisory committee headed by the Lt Governor will guide the apex and other committees in the discharge of their assigned functions and monitor the progress periodically, the officials said quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The members of the committee include both the advisors to the Lt Governor, chief secretary, financial commissioner (finance department) and principal secretary (industries and commerce department) as member secretary, the officials said.

They said the advisory committee would also approve the final road map or plan and all critical steps for hosting the summit. In a separate order issued by the GAD, the officials said sanction was accorded to the constitution of a 13-member apex committee for successful hosting of the summit.

The committee would be headed by the Chief Secretary, while administrative Secretary, industries and commerce department, will be its member secretary.

The other members of the committee include administrative secretaries of various departments, divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, and managing director, J&K Trade promotion organization, they said.

They said the apex committee would be responsible for the overall inter-departmental coordination necessary for the successful conduct of the summit.

The other terms of reference of the apex committee include making necessary administrative arrangements, to ensure the availability of resources including finances, approve constitution of other committees or subcommittees as may be necessary for planning, executing and conducting the summit, the officials said.

They said it would also approve sectoral policies, allocation of budget for various activities after fulfilment of codal formalities, periodically review the progress and provide necessary guidance for resolving the bottlenecks, if any, and monitor the preparation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and their signing and grounding.

