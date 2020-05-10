Image Source : FILE Eight of top-10 firms including TCS, HDFC lose Rs 2.50 lakh cr in m-cap

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies lost Rs 2,50,825.28 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and HDFC twins taking the biggest hit.

In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the sharpest knock, with its valuation plunging Rs 45,535.19 crore to Rs 7,10,514.04 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 39,923.11 crore to Rs 5,09,430.95 crore, while that of HDFC declined Rs 39,386.76 crore to Rs 2,92,664.08 crore.

ITC''s valuation eroded by Rs 29,316.97 crore to reach Rs 1,94,586.02 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 27,288.27 crore to Rs 2,18,670.85 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 26,457.32 crore to Rs 2,33,132.42 crore.

Hindustan Unilever''s m-cap dipped Rs 25,221.54 crore to Rs 4,90,651.15 crore and that of Infosys slipped Rs 17,696.12 crore to Rs 2,87,332.93 crore.

In contrast, RIL''s valuation zoomed Rs 60,081.83 crore to Rs 9,90,088.02 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 8,537.95 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,89,144.54 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 2,074.92 points or 6.15 per cent for the week ended Friday.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage