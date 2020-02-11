TCS positioned as leader in Finance and Accounting Digital Solutions, Co. says in filing

Image Source : TCS TCS Positioned as a Leader in Finance and Accounting Digital Capability Platform Solutions by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix@ for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Digital Capability Platform Solutions, company said in a filing to the NSE and BSE.

In a release, TCS cited compelling vision towards offering integrated solutions as a standalone and productized offering to augment the digital landscape of customers beyond a typical outsourcing relationship, as a key strength. It highlights that TCS has enhanced its automation, cognitive and analytics capabilities across the F&A value chain through proprietary as well as in-house solutions, such as ignio'.

The report goes on to say that the company has witnessed strong growth in digital adoption by leveraging its consultative approach, the Machine First' Delivery Model (MFDM) maturity assessment model and process mining tools, and best practices such as digital governance and change management.

"As touchless transactions continue to evolve, CFOs ore embracing analytics, automation and blockchain to make the finance function swift, intelligent and digital, helping the enterprise achieve agility and sustain a competitive edge," said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

"This recognition is a testament to our digital capabilities across the F&A value chain and the strategic role we have been playing in expediting and orchestrating our customers' digital journeys."

TCS has a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions, backed by MFDM, spanning the entire F&A value chain, These include cloud-based proprietary platforms and cognitive automation solutions such as TAP", TRAPEZE'", ignio, RPA and OCR solutions, Al-powered chatbots and virtual agents, persona-based interactive visualization, advanced analytics and BPaaS.

TCS' ability to customize solutions, enable scalable service models and orchestrate multiple digital levers in a Location-independent Agile Model, have enabled it to successfully deliver large and complex transformations and add immense value to its customers across industries, the release said.

"TCS follows o consultative approach, leveraging its Machine First Delivery Model framework, process mining tools, proprietory digital solutions, and best practices, such os digital governance and change management, to support clients in digital enablement. ln addition to strengthening its digital ecosystem with modular components and BPoaS solutions, TCS has invested significantly in talent management to cater to evolving F&A needs," said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group.

"With pioneering business concepts such os our Machine-First approach, our deep contextual knowledge, technology mettle and holistic approach to transformation, we ore well-positioned to help CFOs accelerate their digital transformation journeys," added Ashok Pai.