Sensex at all-time high, rises over 600 points to breach 42,500-mark , Nifty above 12,400

Sensex and Nifty opened with gains on Monday morning with strong global cues after the US presidential election result was finally announced. While Sensex gained over 650 points to hit an all-time high of 42,556 in opening session, the Nifty surged to trade near 12,400. Both the BSE and NSE gained over 1.5 per cent in the opening session.

After touching its lifetime peak of 42,566.34 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 627.21 points higher at 42,520.27. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too claimed a fresh high of 12,451.80. Later, it was trading with 178 points gain at 12,441.55.

All Sensex components were trading in the positive territory. ICICI Bank was the top gainer, surging around 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 552.90 points or 1.34 per cent higher at 41,893.06, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18 per cent to 12,263.55.

With Joe Biden winning the White House race, Indian investors are buoyed that he development in the domestic market will be positive.

