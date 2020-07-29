Image Source : FILE SEBI extends timeline for Apr-Jun earnings till Sep 15

In a relief to listed companies amid the pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the timeline for submission of financial results for the quarter ended June, till September 15. As per the norms, the original deadline for submitting the financial results for the period ending June was August 14.

In a circular, the regulator said that it has received representations requesting extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter or half year ended June 30, 2020, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for submission of financial results for the period March -- July 31 -- and that for the period ending June, which was originally August 14.

"After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of financial results under Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations, for the quarter/half year/financial year ended 30th June 2020, to September 15, 2020," it said.

It has asked the stock exchanges to bring the provisions of the circular to the notice of all listed entities and also disseminate on their websites.

