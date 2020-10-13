Image Source : FILE SBI online banking services down due to connectivity issues, ATMs, POS machines working

The online banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) have been hit by connectivity issues, the bank informed in a tweet on Tuesday. However, the bank added that the ATMs and point of sale (POS) machine services are functional.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today,” it wrote in Twitter, adding that to services are likely to resume by noon.

SBI said that the services will be restored before noon. However, SBI customers have encountered such issues earlier too.

Many SBI customers took to Twitter, notifying about the technical glitch. YONO SBI app users were also unable to access their accounts.

"Instead of posting on twitter this important notice should have been sent to all customers through SMS," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Can not use online banking website or make payments through any of the UPI apps. Having trouble with SBI since yesterday."

"Everytime there is techincal issue in your bank.... U should inform us before through sms... If there is an emergency...how that will be sorted," another user wrote on Twitter.

On October 10, the State Bank of India had informed its customer that SBI Yono will be under maintenance on October 11 and October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage