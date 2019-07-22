Image Source : FILE PIC SBI net banking, YONO app down for several hours due to technical glitch; restored

State Bank of India's (SBI) online transaction portals was affected since Monday morning, for several hours, leaving thousands of customers' stranded. SBI customers were unable to use the online net banking portal and also YONO app for smartphones was also down. However, the services have been reportedly restored after being down for several hours.

According to reports, YONO app users were denied access to the accounts and the app extends the waiting period if the user tries to keep logging in the services.

Some of the web-based banking instruments of the SBI were not available. Several SBI customers and YONO app users took to Twitter to notify SBI about the same. Customers aren't able to carry out online transactions via the online banking portal or mobile app.

One SBI user took to Twitter and wrote, "why SBI online system is not working. This is down from last 7-8 hours. Is there anyone working to fix this issue (national bank system) and when this will be resolved?"

Another user wrote, "SBI collect website is not opening since the morning causing serious problem to us. Please take some action to the earliest."

The bank on its official twitter handle said, "Dear Customer, our services have resumed. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to you. We request you to try again and revert in case you face any difficulty." However, banking sources claimed the system was down due to maintenance work.

