Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Reliance Industries shares jump 10 per cent in four days of rally

Shares of Reliance Industries are in huge demand, extending its winning run for the fourth day and rallying almost 10 per cent. The market heavyweight stock gained 9.97 per cent in four days of rally. On Monday, the stock closed at Rs 2,160.45, a gain of 3.13 per cent on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 4.61 per cent to Rs 2,191.50. Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

On the NSE, it rose by 3.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,160.30. The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,69,604.99 crore at close of trade on Monday.

Shares of Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company by market valuation, were in heavy demand on Friday also and had closed with a jump of 6 per cent.

Rally in the heavyweight stock was also instrumental in the 30-share BSE benchmark's 514.56 points or 1 per cent jump on Monday.

ALSO READ: Reliance Retail 2nd fastest growing retailer in world

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries shares zoom 6%

Latest Business News