RCEP meeting: With lingering high trade deficit, India appeals for greater market access from China

Image Source : PTI India registered a trade deficit in 2018-19 with as many as 11 RCEP member countries

To narrow the high trade deficit, India has sought greater market access from China for its products like sugar, rice and pharmaceuticals. This will be important for the finalisation of the proposed mega free trade agreement RCEP.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan raised the issue in his meeting with Wang Shouwen who is the Vice Minister of China’s Commerce Ministry, on the sidelines of RCEP inter-sessional ministerial meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Wadhawan emphasised the proposed trade agreement RCEP should duly consider the existing level of the trade imbalance between India and China.

In his meeting with Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of China, the secretary advocated for an agreement which duly addresses the current level of the trade imbalance.

RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam), and their trade partners India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Wadhawan also used the opportunity to push market access related issues of various other items such as milk and milk products, pomegranate, soybean meal, and okra.

Besides, he flagged issues pertaining to Indian services sector including IT and ITeS and easing business visas by China to Indian business travellers, the official said.

India registered a trade deficit in 2018-19 with as many as 11 RCEP member countries - including China, South Korea and Australia - out of the grouping of 16 nations that are negotiating a mega trade pact since November 2012. In 2018-19, India's trade deficit with China stood at USD 50.2 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)