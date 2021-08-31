Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Signs of recovery but we're not yet out of the woods': RBI governor on global economy amid Covid

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that the there are "signs of recovery" as far as the global economy is concerned but "we are not yet out of the woods". Das made the remarks at the 21st FIMMDA-PDAI annual conference.

"During May last year, in one of my statements, I had noted that COVID19 has crippled the global economy....It has been more than a year since. While there are signs of recovery, we are not yet out of the woods," Das said.

The RBI governor further said that the central bank responded swiftly and undertook several conventional, unconventional and innovative measures in the realms of monetary policy, liquidity support and regulation.

"Through various measures, the Reserve Bank completed the borrowing programme in a non-disruptive manner and also created congenial conditions for other segments of the financial market such as the corporate bond market," he said.

