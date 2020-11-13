Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Diwali shopping, buys 50 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

Image Source : FILE Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired Indiabulls Real Estate shares at an average price of Rs 57. 73 apiece.

The stock of Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday zoomed nearly 16 per cent in early trade after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired the company's shares through an open market transaction.

Following the move, the stock jumped 15.68 per cent to Rs 63.80 on the BSE.

It gained 15.97 per cent to Rs 63. 90 on the NSE.

Also Read: '12 lakh new houses, 78 lakh jobs': Modi govt pledges Rs 18,000 crore additional outlay for PMAY-Urban

Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 57. 73 apiece, as per NSE's bulk deal data on Thursday.

This took the total deal value to Rs 28.86 crore.

Latest Business News