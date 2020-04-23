Project Baala: 18,000 reusable sanitary pads distributed amid coronavirus lockdown

Baala is making a difference by producing sanitary pads which can be used for up to 2 years.(Representational image)

The entire country is under lockdown that has impacted the economy and daily life amid an unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus. While many have been impacted badly due to the virus outbreak, the situation has also pushed the marginalised women into greater vulnerability as many women are in dire need of menstrual-related products. To mitigate the suffering of menstruating women, Baala (impact-oriented organization founded in 2016 with the main focus of solving menstrual hygiene-related issues through a dual solution of awareness and sustainability) aims to curb the inhibitions of rural women caused by social stigma has distributed 18,000 reusable pads sanitary in 7 communities by collaborating with various NGOs.

With 12 percent of women in a population of 1.2 billion using sanitary pads, India faces a major issue of non-biodegradable waste. Baala is making a difference by producing sanitary pads which can be used for up to 2 years. These pads, which have a super-absorbent layer at the core, are environment friendly and take care of the problem of leakage and disposal.

Less than 20 per cent women use sanitary pads, 50 per cent in urban areas

Out of all menstruating girls and women in India, less than 20% use sanitary pads. The numbers only rise to about 50% in urban areas. Menstrual health is still considered a taboo in the country and women have to go through a lot due to various myths still instilled in the beliefs of the people such as women being barred from being a part of festivities and ceremonies or entering places of worship during that time frame.

