Image Source : PTI PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme: PM Modi to release 9th installment on Monday, 10 crore farmers to get benefited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier, on May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via video conferencing.

Here’s how to check your name in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list:

Visit the official website of PM Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Select the option of 'Farmers Corner' on the right side.

Click on the option of 'Beneficiary List'.

On the new page, fill in your state, district, sub-district, block and village details.

After this click on ‘Get Report’ button.

You will get the complete list of beneficiaries, and you can check if your name is there or not.

