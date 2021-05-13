Image Source : @NARENDRASINGHTOMAR PM Kisan 8th installment: Centre to transfer Rs 19,000 crore to farmers' accounts on Friday

The Centre will release the next installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on Friday. The government will transfer over Rs 19,000 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.5 crore farmers. This will be the 8th installment since the launch of the scheme in 2019.

This will be the highest amount to be paid by the government under the scheme in a day. Farmers in West Bengal will also get the benefits of the scheme. This will be the first time when the eastern state's farmers will get financial aid.

The last installment was released on December 25 last year. The government had transferred about Rs 18,000 crore to some 9 crore farmers.

PM Modi will also interact with farmers across the country at 11 am, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh said.

People can also connect directly on pmindiawebcast.nic.in or on Doordarshan for PM Modi's interaction.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the Modi government provides a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers. The amount is payable in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The first installment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The income support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares. The state governments and UT administrations identify the farmer families eligible for the cash support.

The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

The government keeps the data of beneficiaries under the scheme. The list of beneficiaries is available on pmkisan.gov.in

Latest Business News