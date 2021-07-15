Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Petrol price breaches Rs 107/L mark in Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol price breaches Rs 107/L mark in Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 9:21 IST
fuel rates today
Image Source : PTI

Petrol price breaches Rs 107/L mark in Mumbai

Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.54 per litre on Thursday, touching another record high figure after fuel rates were hiked again. The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 per litre. Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise.

In Delhi, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively.

As for Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.67 per litre.

West Bengal's Kolkata reported Rs 101.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7. Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. 

Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction. 

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | Oil companies may cut retail price of petrol, diesel over next few days

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X