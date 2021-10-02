Petrol, diesel prices hike for 3rd consecutive day across metros | Check revised rates in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 3rd consecutive day across metros | Check revised rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday across metros, touching a record high in the country. On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively. The latest increase in its rates this week has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. The price in Mumbai is Rs 108.19 per litre, which is an increase of 24 paise.

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of Rs 102.77 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is Rs 99.80.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise.

As of Saturday, diesel will be available for Rs 90.47 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is Rs 98.16, in Kolkata it is Rs 93.57 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at Rs 95.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities:

CITY PETROL (PER LITRE) DIESEL (PER LITRE) DELHI Rs 101.14 Rs 90.47 MUMBAI Rs 108.15 Rs 98.12 CHENNAI Rs 99.76 Rs 94.99 KOLKATA Rs 102.74 Rs 93.54

Saturday's hike in petrol prices is the fourth increase since the three-week-long hiatus ended last month. For diesel prices, today’s hike is the sixth since the hiatus had ended on September 24, 2021.

Diesel prices have the breached Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The fuel rates vary from state to state and also in cities, depending on the incidence of local taxes like value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. According to reports, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

International crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles. India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

