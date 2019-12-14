Link your PAN card with Aadhaar by December 31 or face these risks

The deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar ends on December 31. The deadline for PAN Card-Aadhaar linking was extended for the seventh time. All PAN card holders are advised to link the two documents online or via SMS, otherwise they might just land themselves in trouble.