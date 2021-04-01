Image Source : INDIA TV PAN-Aadhaar link by SMS: Check SMS format, numbers to link PAN with Aadhaar

PAN Aadhaar link through SMS, PAN Aadhaar status check online: In a relief for taxpayers, the government has again extended the deadline for linking of PAN card with Aadhaar card. The fresh deadline to link the two documents is June 30. The previous deadline ended on March 31. In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the difficulties arising due to the pandemic.

"Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

A permanent account number (PAN) is a ten-character alphanumeric identifier. It is issued by the Income Tax department to all taxpayers. A PAN is required to carry out multiple financial activities. It is also an important identity proof.

PAN card holders are advised to immediately link it to Aadhaar to avoid penalty and also keep their PAN operative. Any failure to do so will make PAN inoperative and invite a fine of Rs 10,000. If you still haven’t linked your PAN with Aadhaar, the government has given you one more chance to link the two documents.

Besides linking PAN with Aadhaar online, you can also link PAN with Aadhaar by just sending an SMS.

To link PAN with Aadhaar, you will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 through your registered mobile number. In the text message, just type, 'UIDAIPAN (12digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).' For Example: UIDPAN 100023456789 XXYZ0123X

READ MORE: Aadhaar-PAN linking last date extended to June 30

Latest Business News