PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended, here's the new date

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended: Linking your PAN and Aadhaar card is now mandatory. If your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked with your Aadhaar number, your PAN card may become inoperable. Deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was September 30, 2019. But now, the same deadline has been extended. Now you can link your PAN and Aadhaar card before December 31, 2019.

The previous date was notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 31, 2019. However, the deadline was previously extended from August 31, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and subsequently to March 31, 2018, followed by June 30, 2018.

It is advisable to link you PAN and Aadhaar card. Avoiding to do so will make you unable to pay your tax returns.

Here is how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar card:

You can easily link PAN and Aadhaar online

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

You can choose whether or not you want to log in to your account

- If you want to log in to your account on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in , Follow these steps:

Log in/ register your account on the portal

A pop-up window will appear. It will prompt you to link your Aadhaar with PAN. If the window does not appear, click on the blue tab named 'Profile Setting' on the top bar.

Verify your details that appear before you. You can use your Aadhaar card for this.

Enter Aadhaar number and captcha code and click 'Link Now'

A pop-up message confirming linkage of Aadhaar and PAN will appear

If you don't want to log in to your account on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in , Follow these steps:

Click 'Link Aadhaar' on the left side of the webpage of www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Fill your details like PAN, Aadhaar number, your name etc

Check your details and click submit

Linkage of Aadhaar and PAN card will be confirmed by UIDAI

