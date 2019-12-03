Gurugram-based Office Beanz adds 3000 seats in last one year

Office Beanz adds 3000 seats in last one year in Gurgaon

Coworking & managed office space company Office Beanz Private Limited has completed one year of operations. The company in the last one year has opened 3000 seats in Gurgaon, Haryana in Unitech Trade Towers, Global Business Park & Unitech Cyber Park. Office Beanz aims to provide both individuals and large offices around-the-clock corporate environment that is comfortable, cosy yet helping in increasing productivity by attending to every need of the individual, through its professionally trained staff.



Mr Sharad Bajaj, Co-Founder, Office Beanz Private Limited, said “The idea was to create a workplace that mirrors a growing company’s needs with flexibility, hospitality, efficiency, modernity and affordability. We have been receiving an encouraging response to the managed office concept and we should be able to tie up with another dozen companies, within the next one year itself”.



Office Beanz already has Sterlite Technologies (Vedanta), Burger Singh, Quattro, Enser Communications (Servicing Acko Insurance, Oyo, Club Mahindra), Starmaker Interactive, Quicksun Technologies among other offices on it premises under the managed office model.



The company employs mainly Hospitality professionals to ensure optimum service.



Mr Ravi Raj Chawla, CEO, Office Beanz said “It has been a good year for us. The growth has been vertical and we plan to expand to seven and a half thousand (7500) seats in the next year, expanding to Delhi, NOIDA, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Bengaluru”



Under the managed Workspace verticle Office Beanz allows a company to completely outsource its workspace solution to it. Its services include taking care of sourcing the property, customising the design to suit the organisation's culture and requirement and finally managing its operations. This helps the company remain enterprise-focused, business and hospitality-focused as well as Coworking – customer focused.



The above model helps The Office Beanz customer retain their own culture rather than pushing other values on its team/staff. The company provides premium, professional space with services such as complimentary WiFi, Recreational area, Cookies, CCD coffee and great hospitality with a dedicated team



About Office Beanz:

Office Beanz is a CoWorking and Managed office company, conceptualised with the idea of creating a business friendly, location-independent professional work spaces that provide comfortable and productive work environment and infrastructure for small, medium and large organizations. The flexible model allows individuals or companies to take spaces for a week, a month, or for longer durations.