NIIT sings agreement with US-based company for virtual education services

NIIT has signed a 5-year long agreement with US-based education technology company to provide virtual services to education providers. "Both companies see this as a significant partnership where two market leaders jointly provide innovative solutions in the testing and certification marketplace," NIIT said in a statement.

The demand for online education has increased exponentially worldwide since coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay quarantined at home.

NIIT is a leading skills and talent development corporation building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.

It has a footprint in over 30 countries offering training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions.

