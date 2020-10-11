Microsoft bring change in work culture, to let employees work from home permanently

Image Source : PTI/FILE Microsoft bring change in work culture, to let employees to work from home permanently

As the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms large across the world, technology giant Microsoft has decided to throw open an option to its employees to work from home permanently. Microsoft will allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 per cent of their working week, or for managers to approve permanent remote work.

Microsoft is not alone in sending employees home. Facebook is shifting tens of thousand of jobs to remote work and Twitter has also given its workforce the option for remote working.

The Verge said most Microsoft employees are still at home as the health crisis drags on, and the company doesn't expect to reopen its US offices until January of next year at the earliest.

But when it does, workers can chose to work from their residences permanently, although in that case they will have to give up their office space.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live and work in new ways," Microsoft's Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said in a note to employees obtained by the tech news outlet.

While Microsoft employees will be allowed to move across countries for remote work, compensation and benefits will vary.

Microsoft said few roles still require employees to come to office, like for hardware labs, data centres and in-person training. The tech giant will cover home office expenses for permanent remote workers, but those who decide to move away to other locations will need to pay for relocation costs.

In a statement to AFP, a Microsoft spokesperson didn't address whether work-from-home would be made permanent but said, "Our goal is to evolve the way we work over time with intention -- guided by employee input, data and our commitment to support individual workstyles and business needs while living our culture."

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage