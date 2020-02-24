Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to engage with leaders of Indian industry in Mumbai

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday begins a three-day India trip and will be part of the event in Mumbai. During his visit, Nadella will engage with leaders of Indian industry on the future of technology.

"...Nadella will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organisations can lead in an era of digital transformation," the company said.

New engineering hub opening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was a critical part of Microsoft’s strategy of building products and services for driving digital innovation, globally.

“This is a strategic investment for Microsoft and will play an important role in Microsoft India’s expansion and growth story. It will also create thousands of jobs for Indian engineers," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and CEO Greyhound Research.

According to LiveMint sources, Nadella will meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to help in the digital transformation of his government ecosystem.

Where to Watch Live Stream |

The event will start from 11:20 AM onwards and this is where you can watch the event.

Nadella’s visit to India will be from 24 February to 26 February. He will visit New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai during his visit, and take part in various media as well as industry events.

Nadella will head to Bengaluru on February 25 for the 'Microsoft Future Decoded - Tech Summit' in the city.