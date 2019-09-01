Image Source : PTI Maruti reports 33 per cent drop in August sales at 1,06,413 units

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 per cent decline in sales at 1,06,413 units in August. The company had sold 1,58,189 units in August last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 34.3 per cent at 97,061 units last month as against 1,47,700 units in August 2018, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 10,123 units as compared to 35,895 units in the same month last year, down 71.8 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 23.9 per cent at 54,274 units as against 71,364 cars in August last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,596 units as compared to 7,002 units earlier.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 3.1 per cent at 18,522 units as compared to 17,971 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were down by 10.8 per cent at 9,352 units as against 10,489 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

