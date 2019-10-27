Mahurat trading took place on Diwali

Image Source : ANI Mahurat trading to took place throughout the nation

An hour of stock market trading was held on Sunday throughout the country on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, which takes place ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Both the BSE and NSE were open for an hour, starting from 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

Karvy Comtrade CEO Ramesh Varakhedkar said: "Mahurat trading on Diwali has a special significance. The session is considered auspicious and many investors participate in the session as investing during the period is believed to bring in prosperity, good fortune and wealth throughout the year."

Commodity market analyst and Vice President Angel Broking, Anuj Gupta said: "For the business class, this session is very significant as new accounts books for the new year ahead are worshipped during the session. This has been going for ages together."

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Sensex jumps 250 points; HCL Tech up 3 per cent

ALSO READ | Sensex plunges 335 points; Infosys sinks 16 per cent