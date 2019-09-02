LPG price alert! Cooking gas gets costlier, now to cost Rs 15.5 more per cylinder

LPG price alert! Cooking gas gets expensive again. This time by Rs 15.5 per cylinder

LPG Gas price today: The non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price increased once again on Sunday. According to a notification issued by oil firms, this time, the LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 15.5 per unit.

After the implementation of the new order, the LPG price in the country would be Rs 590 instead of Rs 574.5. However, the hike is only applicable on non-subsidised LPG and the consumers will have to pay the same to buy cylinders after exhausting their annual quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at subsidised rates.

Non-Subsidised‌ Prices in Metros(Rs./14.2 kg cylinder)

Applicable from September 01, 2019

Metros Prices Delhi 590.00 Kolkata 616.50 Mumbai 562.00 Chennai 606.50

LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals (Today)

City Sep 2019 Aug 2019 New Delhi ₹ 590.00 ₹ 574.50 Kolkata ₹ 616.50 ₹ 601.00 Mumbai ₹ 562.00 ₹ 546.50 Chennai ₹ 606.50 ₹ 590.50 Gurgaon ₹ 598.00 ₹ 582.50 Noida ₹ 588.00 ₹ 572.50 Bangalore ₹ 588.50 ₹ 572.50 Bhubaneswar ₹ 617.50 ₹ 602.00 Chandigarh ₹ 601.00 ₹ 585.50 Hyderabad ₹ 644.00 ₹ 628.00 Jaipur ₹ 579.50 ₹ 564.00 Lucknow ₹ 627.50 ₹ 611.50 Patna ₹ 684.00 ₹ 668.00 Trivandrum ₹ 588.00 ₹ 572.50

Oil firms on Sunday revised the price of cooking gas or LPG, along with Jet fuel. Jet fuel price on Sunday was cut by about 1 per cent to a four-month low on softening international oil prices, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their annual quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at subsidised rates, was hiked to Rs 590 from Rs 574.5. In Mumbai, home to the country's busiest airport, ATF price was cut to Rs 62,712.17 per kiloletre.

