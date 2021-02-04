Image Source : PTI LPG Cylinder Price Alert: Govt hikes cooking gas price from today | Check Revised rate

The Centre has decided to hike the LPG cylinder and the new rates would be applicable from today (Thursday). According to a notification issued by oil firms, this time, LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 25 per unit. The Government has also hiked the prices of the commercial cylinder by Rs 184 per unit.

The revised rate of cooking gas cylinder will be effective from today i.e February 4 2021.

Now, a LPG cooking gas cylinder user in New Delhi will have to pay Rs 719 instead of Rs 694. Now, the LPG price in Lucknow has become Rs 757 from Rs 732, LPG price in Noida will become Rs 717 instead of Rs 692. The commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder price will now cost Rs 1349 instead of Rs 1533.

After this LPG price rise, LPG gas in Kolkata will cost Rs 745.50 while LPG cylinder price in Mumbai has become Rs 719 while LPG gas price in Chennai has now become Rs 735 per cylinder. LPG price in Bengaluru has become Rs 722, LPG price in Chandigarh will be Rs 728.50 while the cooking gas cylinder users in Hyderabad will have to pay Rs 771.50 per LPG cylinder price.

LPG price in Gurgaon is Rs 728, while in Jaipur will be Rs 723. Patna residents will have to pay Rs 792.50 for single LPG gas cylinder price.

LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities

City Feb 2021 Jan 2021 New Delhi ₹ 719.00 ₹ 694.00 Kolkata ₹ 745.50 ₹ 720.50 Mumbai ₹ 719.00 ₹ 694.00 Chennai ₹ 735.00 ₹ 710.00 Gurgaon ₹ 728.00 ₹ 703.00 Noida ₹ 717.00 ₹ 692.00 Bangalore ₹ 722.00 ₹ 697.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 745.50 ₹ 720.50 Chandigarh ₹ 728.50 ₹ 703.50 Hyderabad ₹ 771.50 ₹ 746.50 Jaipur ₹ 723.00 ₹ 698.00 Lucknow ₹ 757.00 ₹ 732.00 Patna ₹ 792.50 ₹ 792.50 Trivandrum ₹ 728.50 ₹ 703.50

In December 2020, oil companies had increased LPG prices twice and in January 2021, they kept the LPG price unchanged. So, in February 2021, it was expected that oil companies would increase LPG prices. Indian Oil is the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG.

Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at the market price but the government subsidises 12 cylinders each household per year by providing direct subsidy.

